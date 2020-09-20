Jean Dorothy Sadlon

She was born in Wausau, WI on April 6, 1925 to the late Arthur and Dorothy (nee: Smith) Beilke. After graduating from high school, she was an attorney’s personal assistant until she started her beautiful family. Family always came first in her life…they were her everything! She moved to Kenosha in 1961. On June 14, 1977, she married Gerald “Jerry” Sadlon and resided in Racine while remaining close with her friends from Kenosha. Playing Bridge was her favorite pastime beginning in her teen years. Jean also enjoyed shopping, reading, cooking, golf, and skiing. Jean was a member of Kenosha Country Club for many years. Jerry & Jean traveled frequently together in and out of the country – including spending winters in sunny Arizona after retirement and traveling with her sister and brother-in-law. Sadly, Jerry passed away on January 23, 2014. Jean’s strength was will power & positive thinking. She didn’t want to leave her precious family but she heard a voice saying “Jerry is calling for you” & she willingly replied “I know…I am ready.” May they now rest in peace “Together Forever.”