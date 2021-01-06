Jean Deloris Madson

7/17/1930—1/2/2021
CALEDONIA—(nee: Paulick) “Ma” was called home by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 2, 2021. In addition to the Lord, she was greeted in Heaven by her husband Carl Norman “Pete” Madson, two infant daughters; Theresa and Marianne, three sons; James Lee, Carl Norman and Gregory Alan, her parents; Joseph J. and Cora M. (nee: Hubbell) Paulick and two sisters; Ruth Crawford and Joan Netzler.
Jean and her twin Joan, were born in Draper, Wisconsin on July 19, 1930. It was a homebirth assisted by a mid-wife, Jean’s maternal grandmother, Lulu Hubbell. Joan arrived first and Jean was a pleasant surprise. Grandma Lulu said, “Oh, my Cora, there’s another one in there.”
Jean is survived by a son, Thomas Gerard; daughter-in-law Cynthia; grandson, Bryan and his children Bryanna and Ella; granddaughter, Stacy (Eric) and their children Alexis, Loralei, Vivian, Beatrix and Gwenivere and four siblings Clifford (Lucille), DuWayne (Barbara), Dorothy (Mark) Moore and Helen (Norman) Ruby.
Jean has been a member of St. Louis Catholic Church for over 60 years. Through the years she had volunteered in many capacities including Human Concerns, Finance committees, the annual festival, church cleaning and more. Together Pete and Jean developed a successful family business, Caledonia Crating and Palleting. They travelled in the states and abroad. Jean visited the Vatican with her family where she had an audience with the Pope.
She loved sports, making her the perfect mother for her boys. She was always in the stands cheering them on. She was their biggest fan. Jean had a big heart and was an exceptional mother and grandmother. More than anything, Jean loved the Lord with all her heart and all her soul and lived with a constant desire to share God’s love.
In recent years, Jean has made her home at Creekside Manor. Special thanks to the workers for their loving care, especially these past few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Right to Life 5317 N. 118th Court, Milwaukee, WI 53225.
Due to the Covid pandemic there will be a “family-only” Mass at St. Louis Catholic Church on Thursday, January 7. The family looks forward to seeing you at a memorial/celebration of Jean’s life when it is safer to gather.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
414-321-7440
