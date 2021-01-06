Jean Deloris Madson

7/17/1930—1/2/2021

CALEDONIA—(nee: Paulick) “Ma” was called home by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 2, 2021. In addition to the Lord, she was greeted in Heaven by her husband Carl Norman “Pete” Madson, two infant daughters; Theresa and Marianne, three sons; James Lee, Carl Norman and Gregory Alan, her parents; Joseph J. and Cora M. (nee: Hubbell) Paulick and two sisters; Ruth Crawford and Joan Netzler.

Jean and her twin Joan, were born in Draper, Wisconsin on July 19, 1930. It was a homebirth assisted by a mid-wife, Jean’s maternal grandmother, Lulu Hubbell. Joan arrived first and Jean was a pleasant surprise. Grandma Lulu said, “Oh, my Cora, there’s another one in there.”

Jean is survived by a son, Thomas Gerard; daughter-in-law Cynthia; grandson, Bryan and his children Bryanna and Ella; granddaughter, Stacy (Eric) and their children Alexis, Loralei, Vivian, Beatrix and Gwenivere and four siblings Clifford (Lucille), DuWayne (Barbara), Dorothy (Mark) Moore and Helen (Norman) Ruby.