Jean C. Beres

Jean graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1962”. On January 20, 1962 she was united in marriage to Arthur Holmes Jr. On April 29, 1976, she was united in marriage to Richard E. “Dickie” Beres who preceded her in death January 26, 2011. Together they owned and operated Beres Towing and Repairs for almost 50 years. Most of all she truly enjoyed spending time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.