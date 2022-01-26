Jean Ann Manteufel (nee: Booth)

RACINE, WI—Jean Ann Manteufel (Booth) released her spirit from her body early Wednesday morning January 12, 2022, at her home in Racine, WI. Jean was born June 13, 1947 in Milwaukee WI, to Marie Kern and Joseph Booth she was the 13th of 16 children. Jean mothered six children of her own. Working to support her children until becoming a devout stay at home mother. She took pride in maintaining a household and caring for her children and husband, sacrificing many self-indulgences to help provide for the family. Jean enjoyed reading, often completing a book in one day. She also enjoyed fabric arts, creating clothing for her children, blankets for her grandchildren and decor for the home. Jean loved her grandchildren and was often found right alongside them on the floor playing.