Jean was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1950. She worked at St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Racine and Lankenau Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Jean was self-employed, operating Medical Transcript Service and Multi-Services. She authored six books, the last being the Fifth Edition of Medical Phrase Index. She was a certified member of the American Association of Medical Transcriptionists and National Association of Catholic Chaplains. Jean was a Staff Chaplain at St. Luke’s Hospital and Parish Secretary at Holy Name Church. It was her privilege to serve as Lector and Eucharistic Minister while a member of the parish. After retirement, she cared for the elderly, often times living with them in their homes.