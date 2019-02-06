Jean Ann Francois
January 19, 1938 — February 5, 2019
Jean Ann Francois, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.
Born in Racine on January 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lucille (Keller) Francois. She was educated in local Racine schools and graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1956.
Jean Ann worked for the Electric Company in Racine for a short while after high school and then for J.I. Case as a payroll clerk until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, and trips to the casino. She was an athlete in her younger years playing basketball in high school, golf, and city league softball. Every year she enjoyed going up north in the summer to fish with her longtime partner, Rose Otto.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, James (Judy Moll) Francois of Kenosha; nine nieces and nephews, Patrick (Susan) Francois of Tampa, FL, Michael Francois of Marietta, GA, Thomas Francois of Waunakee, WI, Andrea Francois of Kenosha, John Francois of Scottsdale, AZ, Julie Raith of Kenosha, Paul Francois of Oakland, CA, Daniel (Kelly) Francois of Lake Geneva, and Brian (Sarah) Francois of Cross Plains, WI; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nephews.
She was preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Suzanne and Peter Francois; and her partner, Rose Otto.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at St. Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the For Pete's Sake Scholarship at St. Joseph High School would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111 — 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Jean's Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.