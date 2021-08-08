Aug. 13, 1929 – July 30, 2021

RALEIGH, NC—Jean Ann Beeman passed away in Raleigh, NC on July 30, 2021 just shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born in Detroit, MI on August 13, 1929. She dearly loved her parents Lyle Beeman and Loretta Beeman (nee: Hargraves) who preceded her in death. In January 1961 she married Wallace L. Milbrath who preceded her in death on April 22, 2001. She is survived by her sister, Joan Downie (nee: Beeman) and brother-in-law, Donald Downie; her daughter, Ann Metz (nee: Milbrath) and son-in-law, Charles Metz; her grandchildren: Robert Metz, Samantha (Matthew Klebenow) Metz Klebenow, Jaclyn (Andrew Myers) Metz Myers and her great-grandchildren, Cameron Harris, Molly Myers and baby Klebenow on the way.

Jean and Joan were as close as any sisters could be and had such a strong bond. When they were little Jean would look after Joan and that was reciprocated by Joan in adult life.