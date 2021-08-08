Aug. 13, 1929 – July 30, 2021
RALEIGH, NC—Jean Ann Beeman passed away in Raleigh, NC on July 30, 2021 just shy of her 92nd birthday. She was born in Detroit, MI on August 13, 1929. She dearly loved her parents Lyle Beeman and Loretta Beeman (nee: Hargraves) who preceded her in death. In January 1961 she married Wallace L. Milbrath who preceded her in death on April 22, 2001. She is survived by her sister, Joan Downie (nee: Beeman) and brother-in-law, Donald Downie; her daughter, Ann Metz (nee: Milbrath) and son-in-law, Charles Metz; her grandchildren: Robert Metz, Samantha (Matthew Klebenow) Metz Klebenow, Jaclyn (Andrew Myers) Metz Myers and her great-grandchildren, Cameron Harris, Molly Myers and baby Klebenow on the way.
Jean and Joan were as close as any sisters could be and had such a strong bond. When they were little Jean would look after Joan and that was reciprocated by Joan in adult life.
Jean attended the University of Michigan and the University of Dayton and earned her undergraduate degree. She went on to earn her Master’s in Library Science degree. She loved being a librarian. She was a children’s librarian as well as a reference librarian. She had such a passion for being a librarian. Jean knew something about everything! She loved reading and listening to WWII era big band music, especially Glen Miller. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughter Ann. Their big trips were to Washington, D.C. and to Paris, France as well as many trips in the Midwest. Jean loved animals and had a cat named Smithy for 18 years.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral service in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W Nash St, Milwaukee, WI on August 10, 2021 at 2:30p.m. You may witness the service via livestream on Tuesday by clicking on Jean’s obituary on the funeral home website. In Jean’s memory, please support local libraries by donating a book in her honor or making a monetary donation. She especially loved books about dogs!
