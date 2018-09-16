Jean Alice Wasiak
April 9, 1940 - August 28, 2018
STURTEVANT - Jean Alice Wasiak of Sturtevant, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 28th at Kenosha Medical Center.
She was born in Racine on April 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Stephen and Frances Dobrowolski. Jean attended local schools and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught 3rd grade at North Park and James school, retiring after 42 years.
In 1973 she married Theodore Wasiak and they bought a small hobby farm. Always an animal lover, Jean owned horses, goats, cats and birds, in addition to her beloved Collie dogs. She was a huge fan of Brett Favre and loved the music of Josh Groban and Neil Diamond. However, her biggest passion was horse racing. She collected all things relating to the sport. The biggest highlight being a visit to a barn in Kentucky to meet Secretariat.
Jean is survived by her husband Ted, her brother Stephen Dobrowolski, and good friends Darleen and Jim Stratman.
Jean was a private person. In respect to her wishes, a private ceremony was held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 6th. In memory of Jean, donations can be made to Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.