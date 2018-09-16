Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Jean Alice Wasiak

April 9, 1940 - August 28, 2018

STURTEVANT - Jean Alice Wasiak of Sturtevant, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 28th at Kenosha Medical Center.

She was born in Racine on April 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Stephen and Frances Dobrowolski. Jean attended local schools and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught 3rd grade at North Park and James school, retiring after 42 years.

In 1973 she married Theodore Wasiak and they bought a small hobby farm. Always an animal lover, Jean owned horses, goats, cats and birds, in addition to her beloved Collie dogs. She was a huge fan of Brett Favre and loved the music of Josh Groban and Neil Diamond. However, her biggest passion was horse racing. She collected all things relating to the sport. The biggest highlight being a visit to a barn in Kentucky to meet Secretariat.

Jean is survived by her husband Ted, her brother Stephen Dobrowolski, and good friends Darleen and Jim Stratman.

Jean was a private person. In respect to her wishes, a private ceremony was held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 6th. In memory of Jean, donations can be made to Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine.

