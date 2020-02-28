Jean A. Mamerow

Mamerow, Jean A., age 87, of Waterford, passed away at home with her loving family at her side on Wednesday February 26, 2020. Jean was born March 7, 1932 in East Troy, WI, the daughter of Walter and Ethel Key. A graduate of East Troy High in 1950. Jean earned her B.S. in Education at UW Whitewater, was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority and a cheerleader. She married John W. “Jack” Mamerow on August 4, 1954. Jean and Jack raised four children on their family farm. Jean was a member of the East Troy Lioness where she served as president in 1986 and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of East Troy. She was also a member of Community United Methodist Church in Waterford. Jean retired as a schoolteacher for Waterford Graded School, where she had worked for 36 plus years. She had an enduring love for all children and continued to substitute teach for many years after. Her greatest love was for her family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.