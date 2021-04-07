CALEDONIA—Jean A. Hulbert (nee Van Valin), 84 of Caledonia, Wisconsin, passed away on April 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Jean is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Keith; her loving children: Mike (Anne) Hulbert, Vicki (Steven) Stein and Jeff (Sue) Hulbert; her grandchildren: Brad, Jennifer and Kristen; her sister, June Henze.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Sylvia Van Valin.
Private visitation will be at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME in Oak Creek with burial to follow at Caldwell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
