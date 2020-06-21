Jean A. Holbus (Nee: Heymen)
0 comments

Jean A. Holbus (Nee: Heymen)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jean A. Holbus (Nee: Heymen)

September 13, 1931 – May 25, 2020

Jean A. Holbus, age 88 of Racine, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ascension- All Saints.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Church. Interment at Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News