Jean A. Holbus (nee: Heymen)

September 13, 1931 – May 25, 2020

Jean A. Holbus, age 88 of Racine, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints.

Jean was born on September 13, 1931 in Racine, a daughter of the late Albert and Rachel (nee: Bakken) Heymen. Jean was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School.

On August 11, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine, she was united in marriage to Joseph Holbus.

An amazing wife and mother, Jean gave birth to seven children (including two sets of twins) by the age of twenty six.

She was employed as the Parish secretary at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for twenty years retiring in 1995. Jean was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle, having served on the Parish Council, several committees and Eucharistic ministries. She was a proud member of the Archdiocesan Priest’s Mothers Guild and the Catholic Woman’s Club.

Jean and Joe loved to travel and enjoyed numerous trips together. For many years they spent the winter months in San Diego and their favorite trips were to Hawaii and Alaska. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, quilting, playing cribbage and daily crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed the time spent visiting family and friends, playing cards and going out to dinner.