Jean A. Holbus (nee: Heymen)

September 13, 1931 – May 25, 2020
Jean A. Holbus, age 88 of Racine, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints.
Jean was born on September 13, 1931 in Racine, a daughter of the late Albert and Rachel (nee: Bakken) Heymen. Jean was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School.
On August 11, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine, she was united in marriage to Joseph Holbus.
An amazing wife and mother, Jean gave birth to seven children (including two sets of twins) by the age of twenty six.
She was employed as the Parish secretary at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for twenty years retiring in 1995. Jean was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle, having served on the Parish Council, several committees and Eucharistic ministries. She was a proud member of the Archdiocesan Priest’s Mothers Guild and the Catholic Woman’s Club.
Jean and Joe loved to travel and enjoyed numerous trips together. For many years they spent the winter months in San Diego and their favorite trips were to Hawaii and Alaska. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, quilting, playing cribbage and daily crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed the time spent visiting family and friends, playing cards and going out to dinner.
Survivors include her husband Joseph Sr.; her brothers Kenneth (Janice) Heymen and Tom Heymen both of Racine; her children, Joseph (Loreen) Holbus Jr. of Rochester, MN, Barry Holbus of Racine, Rev. Brian Holbus of St. Francis, WI, Gregory (Debra) Holbus of Necedah, WI, Theresa Holbus of Racine, Dianne (Tom) Armato of Delavan, WI and Daniel (Sheila) Holbus of Racine.
She is further survived by grandchildren Karen (Todd) Ratner, Christopher (Korrie) Holbus, Gregory Holbus Jr., Danielle (Chris) Easton, Daniel (Tiffany) Holbus Jr., Robert (Shanda) Holbus, Paula Armato, Mark (Cassie Vegter) Armato, Cezar Tinoco, Jairo (Sylvia Katie Black) Tinoco and 9 great grandchildren. She is further survived by numerous relatives and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta (Robert) McLellan and her sister-in-law Joan Heymen.
Funeral services for Jean are pending and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or St. Monica’s Senior Living would be appreciated.
The Holbus family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to entire staff of St. Monica’s, Dr. Mark DeCheck and the staff of Ascension-All Saints for all their care, love and support during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
William J. Althaus, Associate
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)
262-552-9000
