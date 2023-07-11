April 24, 1952—July 7, 2023

RACINE—Jay R. Slesarenko, age 71, of Racine, passed away at his home on Friday, July 7, 2023.

He was born on April 24, 1952 in Racine, a son of Fred and Lorretta (nee: Reisenauer) Slesarenko.

Jay was a 1970 graduate of Case High School and served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

He was employed with Case Corp. for 15 years and retired from SC Johnson Co. in 2014 after 25 years of service.

Jay was known by many names, including Robby, Bones, Sles, Roman, J-Bird, Bongo and Stalker. (Sorry, Dad, not including that other nickname.)

His self-proclaimed greatest moment in life was when he was reunited with his daughter in 2000.

He enjoyed softball, fishing, hunting, scuba diving, golfing, riding his motorcycle, shooting “sporties”, and bowling.

As a young man, he enjoyed his trips to the Wind Point Lighthouse to watch the submarine races.

His great passion was found in skydiving, where he served as a jump master, and was on four state skydiving records. Jay was a member of POPS (Parachutists Over Phorty), SOS (Skydivers Over Sixty), the Moose Lodge and Skydive Milwaukee (retired).

Jay was an extraordinarily generous person with a great sense of humor. His zest for life was unparalleled. He was a loving father to his daughter and all his fur babies. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his daughter, Anh (John) Gross; his grandsons: Iain Gross and Aaron Gross; his brother, Gary (Alice) Slesarenko; nephew, Matthew (Donna) Slesarenko; niece, Sarah (Billy) Aldridge; niece, Carrie (Dave Harris) Laehr; niece, Kristine (Constance) Slesarenko-Borjes; brother-in-law, John Helland; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends: Patty King (Chewee’s Mom) and Jon Eeg; his dog, Buddy; and many other family and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn (nee: Slesarenko) Helland; his nephew, Fredrick Laehr; and his dogs: Toby, Mickey, Foots, Lady and Chewee.

Jay’s Celebration of Life service will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home followed by military honors. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be held in Southern WI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to H.O.P.E Safehouse Animal Shelter, 1234 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405 would be appreciated.

