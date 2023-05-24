Aug. 26, 1986—May 19, 2023

RACINE—Jay Joseph Thoennes, age 36, took his final ride and went to heaven Friday, May 19, 2023. He passed in the arms of his family at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa following a motorcycle accident. He was born in Racine, August 26, 1986, son of James and Cheryl (Nee: Kroes) Thoennes.

Jay graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 2005”. He was multi-talented and a certified welder by trade. Jay could pretty much fix anything that needed it. He was a very caring person and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was an artist and motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed fishing. He will be remembered for his big smile, generous hugs, and never hesitating to tell you he loved you. He was a friend to all and loved time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his parents, Jim and Cheryl; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Jen; nephew, Emmit; niece, Noah; grandparents, Theodore Kroes, Helen Thoennes; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends including friends at the Grove and Alano Club. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dolores Kroes, John Thoennes; and uncle, Larry Hamilton.

Relatives and friends may meet the family at the funeral home Thursday, May 25, 2023, 5:00—7:00 p.m. A service will follow at 7 pm. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the family have been suggested. The family wishes to thank all of you for your love and support at this difficult time.

