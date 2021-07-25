Jay H. Wood

June 21, 1939 – July 20, 2021

RACINE — Jay Herbert Wood, age 82, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Jay was born in Racine on June 21, 1939. A 1957 graduate of Washington Park High School, he went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army stationed predominately in France. On December 13, 1969 in Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Jay was united in marriage with the love of his life, Emma Jo (nee: Hargraves). They were proud West Racine residents for their entire 51 years of marriage.

With a profound work ethic, Jay was employed as a machinist by Twin Disc, Inc. for nearly 40 years. Among his interests, Jay and Emma were longtime members of Fifth Street Yacht Club as they were Lake Michigan boaters for over 27 years. As they shared their love for the water, Jay and Emma were also in to inland lake boating, where they enjoyed fishing and waterskiing. Jay was also quite the bowler. Above all, Jay was a devoted husband.

Surviving are his wife, Emma Wood; sisters, Barbara Wettengel and Peggy (Ralph) Harden; sisters-in-law, Oddie (Norman) Fischer and Norma (Forrest) Menzing; brother-in-law, Donald (Pamela) Hargraves; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.