July 31, 1942 – March 30, 2020

Jay F. Nelson, 77, of Houston, Texas died Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home in Jersey Village, Texas after a brief illness. Jay was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 31, 1942 to George and Lorraine Nelson. Jay resided in Racine, Wisconsin until 1984 when he moved to Texas with his wife, and youngest child. Jay continued in his father’s footsteps and worked in the construction industry all his life, finally retiring in 2017. Jay enjoyed motorcycle riding and traveling with his wife. One of his favorite trips was to Oxford, UK and visiting all the places he saw while watching British television.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorraine Nelson; sisters and their husbands Shirley and Ed Kapellusch and Sally and Dean Roberts, also his brother-in-law Robert Lamparek.

Jay is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sue Ann Nelson, and five children, Karie and Ed Brown, Craig Nelson, Kelly and Dale Ehleiter, John Nelson, and Michael and Dawn Nelson. He is also survived by his brother, Jeff Nelson and wife Sandy; sisters-in-law, Barbara Seaman, Linda Lamparek, and Cheri Brulport; twelve grandchildren; four great granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews all whom he loved dearly.