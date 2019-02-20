November 16, 1925—February 16, 2019
STURTEVANT – Jay “D” Wildfong, age 93, passed away at his residence on February 16, 2019.
He was born on November 16, 1925 to Richard and Mary (nee. Boyles) Wildfong in Metamora, Michigan. Jay graduated from LaPeer High School in 1943, where he was vice president of his senior class. He participated in basketball, football, track, and boxing. He was voted the most valuable football player in his senior year. Jay was united in marriage to Jane Wendorf on January 16, 1948. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2017.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and served in a special unit called the Armed Guard during World War II. The gun crew he was a member of shot down two Kamikaze planes while under attack at Leyte Gulf in the Philippines. After his discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Central Michigan College where he participated in track and cross country. Upon graduation, he became Athletic Director and coach at Milan High School for 10 years, His track team won 33 consecutive dual and triangular meets over a 4-year period.
In 1964, Jay joined the Wolohan Lumber Company as the general manager and moved his family to Sturtevant. He retired in 1989. Following retirement, he was very active in many veteran organizations. Jay was part of the Naval Armed Guard Association, VFW, American Legion, and Honor Guard. Jay helped start Crime Stoppers and was a volunteer bailiff for twelve years at the Racine County Sheriff Substation. He loved pool, bowling, throwing horse shoes, softball, and golf, which he was part of the hole in one club.
Jay is survived by his children, Jay II (Rochelle) and Rochelle (Jack Barry); 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1-3 pm. Funeral services and full military honors will immediately follow. Private interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In keeping with Jay’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the suggests donations to the Sylvania Cemetery Association, where his daughter Marilyn is laid to rest.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
