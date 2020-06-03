Jay C. Hoppe

Jay enjoyed a variety of activities over the course of his life including, boating, jet skiing, hunting, shooting, and working on vehicles or his property. He enjoyed and was known for spending most of his time with family and friends, of which he carried a sincere dedication. He always committed himself to attend all functions he was invited to by everyone. Jay would always be the first person to offer anyone any type of help they needed, if you needed him, he was there. Jay was very well known in the community and one could not go anywhere with him without running into someone he knew that required a stop for conversation with a smile.