June 6, 1938 – September 18, 2021
RACINE — Javail “Tee” Hilliard, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021,11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for his complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.