Javail 'Tee' Hilliard
Javail 'Tee' Hilliard

Javail "Tee" Hilliard

June 6, 1938 – September 18, 2021

RACINE — Javail “Tee” Hilliard, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021,11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for his complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

