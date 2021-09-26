RACINE — Javail “Tee” Hilliard, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021,11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for his complete obituary.