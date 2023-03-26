RACINE—Jasper Roy Swift, 67, of Racine, WI was called Home by his Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. His Homegoing Service will be held at New Way Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 2801 W. 30th St. Zion, IL, on Monday, April 3rd, at 12:00 O’clock Noon, with Pastor

Dr. Robert L. Richards officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, April 2nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 4th, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.