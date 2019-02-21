April 23, 1975—February 13, 2019
Jason W. Larson, 43, originally of Racine, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home in Goshen, Indiana.
He was born April 23, 1975 to Inez Janette Larson.
Survivors include his son, Nico Vallin of Madison; his daughter, Jenavi Larson of Racine; three granddaughters; his siblings, Brett (Holly) Larson of Racine; Kathy (Rick) VanKoningsveld of Racine; Jacqie (John) Baer of Dripping Springs, Texas; and Ron (Jean) Larson of Burlington; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and dear nephew, Derek VanKoningsveld.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., Jason enjoyed skateboarding in his younger days, along with art, music, fishing, traveling, horticulture, cooking and being a free spirit. The family wishes to especially thank his companion of many years, Janelle Fleury, for her loving care and best friend Karl Witt for everything he has done throughout Jason’s life.
Memorial services will be officiated by Rev. Myron H. Tucker at Christ Church 5109 Washington Ave, Racine, WI at 4:00 in the afternoon Saturday, February 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Kathy VanKoningsveld to assist with final expenses at 941 Sycamore Ave, 53406.
