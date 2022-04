RACINE—Jason J. Alders, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

A memorial visitation for Jason will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Purath- Strand Funeral Home.

Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, May 1, 2022 edition of the Racine Journal Times.