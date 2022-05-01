Jason J. Alders

Jason, lovingly known as “Jas,” enjoyed camping up north where he spent hours exploring the north woods on his scooter and planning his many practical jokes. Similarly, each year in Florida, he would spend time exploring, gator hunting, and throwing a football by the pool or ocean with his son Jordan. His favorite campground was Peninsula State park in Door County, even though Jenny, Jordan and friends had to trick him into his first visit. He was known for the clever nicknames he gave friends and family. He loved to spend time shopping with Jordan and Jenny, customizing his Zuma scooter, not to be mistaken for a moped, and planning out his weekly itineraries on napkins. Jas was a man of few words but could easily bring a smile to everyone’s face with one punch line.