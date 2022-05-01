Dec. 12, 1969—Apr. 20, 2022
RACINE — Jason J. Alders, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Jason was born in Houston, TX on December 12, 1969, to Timothy J. and Suellen (nee: Westervelt) Alders. He graduated from Park High School in 1988 and attended UW-Parkside. Jason was employed with the Racine Correctional Institution as a correctional officer for 27 years.
Jason, lovingly known as “Jas,” enjoyed camping up north where he spent hours exploring the north woods on his scooter and planning his many practical jokes. Similarly, each year in Florida, he would spend time exploring, gator hunting, and throwing a football by the pool or ocean with his son Jordan. His favorite campground was Peninsula State park in Door County, even though Jenny, Jordan and friends had to trick him into his first visit. He was known for the clever nicknames he gave friends and family. He loved to spend time shopping with Jordan and Jenny, customizing his Zuma scooter, not to be mistaken for a moped, and planning out his weekly itineraries on napkins. Jas was a man of few words but could easily bring a smile to everyone’s face with one punch line.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Mogren; his son, Jordan Mogren; his mother, Suellen Keeran; his brothers: Todd (Diana Paseka) Alders, Jeff (Jeanne Brenner) Alders and children: Zachary, Molly, and Brady Brenner. Jason is further survived by Tom (Chris) Mogren, Kari Mogren and children: Justen, Ariah, and Braylon Mogren, and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Alders, stepfather, Roger Keeran and good friend, Darnell Brumby, who spent hours working on cars with Jas.
A memorial visitation for Jason will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
