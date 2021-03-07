OF FOND DU LAC/FORMERLY OF RACINE — It is with great sadness that the family of Jarred Austin Lapotko announces his sudden passing on February 18th, 2021 at the age of 29. Jarred will be lovingly and always remembered by his Father Jeffrey/Pops (Darlene Westphal), Mother Sharron, and sisters & brothers Noelle, Abby (Tim Stindle), Beaux (Kellie) and his love, Andrea Koechell.
Uncle PooPoo will also be fondly and forever missed by his nieces and nephews Sophia, Sullivan, Jackson, Lincoln and Riley, along with his extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Geoffrey.
Jarred came into this world and immediately blessed our lives. His giant smile made a sunset dull and his heart was even bigger.
The very fabric of his life was music, sports, and the need for speed. His love for his bike, Pokemon, and Keanu Reeves was as real as it gets. Jarred was not only a star athlete and a talented welder with a hilarious sense of humor, but more importantly he was a son, a brother, uncle, nephew and friend.
We will forever celebrate and continue to remember his beautiful life. “Take your time, don’t live too fast.”
We love you Jarred.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
