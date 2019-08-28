Jared R. Nelson

RACINE—Jared Roy Nelson, age 38, passed away Sunday August 18, 2019.
Jared will be dearly missed by his parents, Robert (Mary Schmidt) Nelson, Bette (Sam) Baker; sister, Rhea Nelson; twin brothers, Josiah (Megan) Nelson, Jordan (Lindsay Tobias) Nelson; nephew, Seth Nelson; other relatives and friends.
Private family and Friends services will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
