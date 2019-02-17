Try 1 month for 99¢
Jardanna M. Henneman

September 15, 1940 - February 9, 2019

Jardanna M. Henneman, “Jardy” age 78, a resident of Kindred Hearts in Green Lake, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 9, 2019.

Jardy was born September 15, 1940, the daughter of Rupert and Florence (Deinhammer) Henneman. She graduated from High School and had worked as a mail clerk for many years at Chrysler Corporation. Jardy loved the outdoors, enjoying archery, hunting and fishing.

Jardy is survived by her sister, Jeanine McElvaney; niece, Tracey Regina; nephew, Shawn Dixon; and a number of dear friends who cared for and watched over her for a number of years. Jardy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joanne R. Heinz.

Private services will be held.

Kwiatkowski Funeral Home

(920) 685-2207

www.omrofuneralhome.com

