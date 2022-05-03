Feb. 25, 1927—Apr. 30, 2022

BURKESVILLE, KY—Janis Opal “Gilbertson” Boggs, age 95, oF Burkesville, KY passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.

She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 25, 1927 to the late Gustavson and Precious Mazie “Nutter” Gilbertson. She was married to Willis G. Boggs, and he preceded her in death. Janis was retired from employment with the Racine Police Department as a Parkette. She was a member of the Master Gardeners Club and the Quilting Guild of Burkesville. Janis was also a world traveler and was ready to go on a moments notice.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah Honeyman and husband, Benjamin of Burkesville; one son, Edward Boggs and wife, Laura of Florida; daughter-in-law, Susan Boggs of Wisconsin; grandchildren: Tammy Hoisington and husband, Andrew, Michael Boggs and wife, Jessica, Paul Boggs and wife, Lauren, all of Wisconsin, Angela Nicole Jones and husband, Lance of South Carolina, Angela Marie McCormick and husband, Bruce and Cory Honeyman and wife, Erica, both of Kentucky; several great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews also survive all dearly loved.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death one son, William Boggs; grandson, Benjamin Honeyman IV; one granddaughter, Jessica Maltz; seven sisters and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park 9000 Washington Avenue/Wisconsin State Highway 20, Mount Pleasant with date and time to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.