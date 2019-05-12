Try 3 months for $3
Janis E. Filippone

May 23, 1926 – May 6, 2019

RACINE – Janis Elaine (nee: Rhodes) Filippone, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie on Monday, May 6, 2019.

A lifetime resident, Janis was born in Racine on May 23, 1926 to the late Tracy and Loraine (nee: Christman) Rhodes. She was a 1943 graduate of Washington Park High School. On June 14, 1952 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joseph Louis Filippone, who preceded her in death on October 18, 2018.

Janis was employed for seven years at the Fratt Branch of the Racine Public Library until leaving to raise her family. Years later, she went back into the workforce as the Assistant Director of the Financial Aid Department at University of Wisconsin – Parkside, retiring in 1990 after 21 years of service. She was a faithful and longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was active with the Christian Mother’s Association and served as a Lay & Eucharistic Minister. Janis was also a proud member of the “Gab Club” since age 17; National Ladies Auxiliary of Pigeon Racing and always looked forward to socializing with the Brusha Board. She enjoyed knitting and baking, especially muffins & the annual family Christmas cookie festivities. Above all, Janis loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Barbara (Bernard) Vanderleest, Nancy (Peter) Hansen, Cynthia (Eugene) Dougherty, Jennifer (Kirt Jensen) Filippone, Mary (William) Henderson and David (Tricia) Filippone; grandchildren, Ryan (Sharen) and Adam (Jamie) Vanderleest; Piper and Matthew Hansen; Joseph Dougherty and Margaret (Evan) Lange; Ashley (Brett Christopher) Jensen; Jai, Samantha and Dylan Jensen; Hannah (Patrick) Testin and William “B.J.” Henderson; Nicholas and Daniel Filippone; great-grandchildren, Paige and Zoey Vanderleest; sisters, Jeanne Buending and Margaret Rowley; brother, Donald (Eva Jane) Rhodes; sister-in-law, Lucille Filippone; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents & husband, Janis was preceded in death by her sister, Yvonne (Arthur) Petersen; brothers, Gerald (Sara) Rhodes and Lewis (Mary Alyce) Rhodes; and brothers-in-law, Samuel Filippone, Nicholas Filippone, William Buending, and Robert Rowley.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Father Ricardo Martin officiating. Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the Samuel R. Filippone Memorial Endowed Scholarship @ UW-Parkside, the Alzheimer’s Association or Sacred Heart Parish have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to The Addison of Pleasant Prairie for their compassionate care and to all of our relatives & friends for the support given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

