Janie Lopez (nee Cisneros)

Nov. 9, 1943 - Jan. 19, 2022

RACINE — Janie Lopez, age 78, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Kyle, Texas, November 9, 1943, daughter of the late John and Connie (nee: Cano) Cisneros Sr.

On June 24, 1964, Janie was united in marriage to Mario Lopez who preceded her in death. Janie was employed by InSinkErator for many years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Janie loved traveling back home to Texas and playing the slots.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Mario (Josie) Lopez Jr., Raquel (Nick Jr.) Sanchez, all of Racine; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Gloria Ocha, Roy (Gloria) Cisneros, all of Kyle, TX; sister-in-law, Suzanna Cisneros of Kyle, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Lopez; sisters and brothers: Annie Melendez, Mary (David) Flores, Thomas (Tancha) Cisneros, John Cisneros; and brothers-in-law: William Ocha and Tilvo Melendez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., with Rev. Juan Manuel Commacho officiating. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Janie's page, select service, select livestream.

A very special thank you to the staff at Ascension Hospital, Bay at Waters Edge, and Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha for their loving and compassionate care.

