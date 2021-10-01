April 15, 1935—Aug. 24, 2021

INDIAN HILL, S.C—Janice Simonsen-Pfost, age 86, of Indian Hill, S.C., passed away on August 24, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Simosen; and her parents Gladys and Leslie Pfost. She is survived by her children: Steve, William, Dawn and Jude; her brother Roger Pfost; nieces and nephews.

Janice was born on April 15, 1935, she graduated from Horliek High School in 1953, she marred Ralph Simonsen on August 20, 1955.

She was cremated, her ashes will be scattered over Lake Poygan, where she retired with husband Ralph, after serving as town, or city clerk of Wind Point, Brown Deer and Wauwalosa.