June 23, 1939—December 10, 2021

RACINE—Janice Schmidt, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Janice was born to the late Wilbur and Isabelle (nee Smith) Rundle on June 23, 1939, in Racine. She graduated from Washington Park High School. In 1977, Janice was united in marriage to Floyd Schmidt at Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene. They were married for 36 years until Floyd’s passing in May of 2013.

Janice was a proud and longtime member of Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband’s company, Schmidt Remodeling and F&M Bank. Janice enjoyed sewing and making jellies and jams from her raspberry bushes.

Janice will be deeply missed by her stepdaughter, Debbie Schmidt; granddaughter, Shannon (Bently) Early; two great-grandsons: Cohen and Brock; cousin and caregiver, Barbara Smith; all the friends and family from the Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene; along with several other cousins and friends.

Janice is predeceased by her husband, Floyd, along with many aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Janice’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Bruce Willis officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janice’s name may be directed to Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene (2100 Taylor Ave, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors from Ascension All Saints, the staff from Compassus Hospice, and the staff from Above and Beyond Family Home for their loving and wonderful care of Janice.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361