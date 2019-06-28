August 26, 1962 — June 4, 2019
Janice Miller, 56, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. Born to Vera and David Miller in Racine on August 26, 1962. Janice graduated from Washington Park High School in 1980.
Cherishing her memories are: son, Lequinte DeShawn Miller; sister, Vicky (Stephen) Coerper; brother, Kenneth Miller; and sister Monica (Michael) Bailey. Janice is preceded in death by her son, LeQuan Gandy, parents, David and Vera Miller, grandparents, Ernest and Louise McLain, and brother, Ronnie Miller.
The Memorial service will be at Midtown Church of Christ, 1704 13th St., Racine, on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m.
