August 10, 1959—November 5, 2021

Janice M. Betchkal was born into eternal life on November 5, 2021.

CALEDONIA—Janice M. Betchkal (nee: Tackes) age 62, passed away peacefully on Friday November 5, 2021, after a long battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

She was born in Wurtsberg, Germany on August 10, 1959, daughter of Christa Tackes (nee: Hammes) and Dalvine Tackes. On June 12, 1999, in Montello, Wisconsin, she was united in marriage to Richard E. Betchkal. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and was employed at Reliable Knitting Company, (Muk Luks) as Chief Financial Officer/Controller prior to her death. Before that, she was employed for twenty years at Alpha Source, Inc. holding the same position. She was a member of Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church.

Janice’s passions in life were skiing, riding her motorcycles, cooking, Interior decorating, thoughtful gift giving and traveling the world. One of her most loving qualities is that she was always there in any way for her family and friends. Above all, she cherished time spent with them.

She will be dearly missed by, her loving husband of twenty-two years, Richard; her mother, Christa Tackes; her stepchildren: Lisa (Walter) Wilckens, Eric Betchkal, and Leslie Betchkal; her grandchildren: Derrick, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Mitchell, Bayley, Mason, Pierce and great-grandson Nolan; sister, Barbara Phillips, Pueblo West, Colorado; nieces: Katy Phillips, San Diego, California, and Dr. Cassandra (Matthew) Beienburg, Scottsdale, Arizona; great-niece, Aurora Brenda. She was preceded in death by her father Dalvine.

The family would like to acknowledge and give very special thanks to her caring and exceptionally dedicated caregivers: Jenny Willems & Michelle King from Elite Home Health Care, Inc, Also, Vitas Hospice for their long serving compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens of Kewaskum, WI. for their loving, and professional end of life care.

A Memorial service will be held Wednesday November 17, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Wendee Nitz officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital are suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: