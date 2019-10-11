Janice J. Dreger

August 6, 1952 — October 8, 2019
UNION GROVE — Janice Jean (nee: Rank) Dreger, age 67, passed away at on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Funeral services for Jan will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (1610 Main Street in Union Grove) with Pastor David Ramirez officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
