Janice J. Dreger

August 6, 1952 — October 8, 2019

UNION GROVE — Janice Jean (nee: Rank) Dreger, age 67, passed away at on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Funeral services for Jan will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (1610 Main Street in Union Grove) with Pastor David Ramirez officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

