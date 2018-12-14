February 7, 1934—December 11, 2018
Janice E. Richter, 84, of Burlington, died Tuesday, December 11, 2018.
She was born February 7, 1934 in New Munster, Wisconsin to Albert and Lillian (nee Schilz) Lois. She grew up in New Munster where she graduated from St. Alphonsus Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. On May 12, 1956, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Richter at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster. Following marriage, they made their home in Burlington, spending over 50 years in the home they built.
Janice was the office manager for Wilson-Richter Oil Company, where she worked side by side with her husband. Earlier in life, she also worked at Honey Bear Restaurant in Twin Lakes. She was a devoted member of St. Charles Parish and School where she was a member of St. Ann’s Society, ran the church’s rummage sale for many years, belonged to the Festival Crafter’s Group and the Holy Dusters. She volunteered for any job that needed to be done at the Parish. Jan and Jerry enjoyed traveling, golfing and making many wonderful memories with their friends. Laughter and silliness were always a part of their adventures. In her younger years, Jan enjoyed quilting, crocheting and sewing. She also belonged to several card and book clubs, was a proud member of the “Myrtles” and loved supporting her children and grandchildren in their many endeavors. Jan’s life revolved around her family, faith and many dear friends. Jan was a wonderful, kind hearted, and giving soul.
Survivors include her children, Neal (Ann) Richter of Appleton, Jeffrey (Julie) Richter of Waukesha, Brian (Wendy) Richter of Gurnee, IL, Nancy (John) Schmidt of Oak Creek and Laurie (Chris) Miller of Burlington; grandchildren, Kelly (Brian), Katie, Christopher (Melissa), Craig, Kelsi (Chris), Carly (Joe), Becky, Melissa, Hailey, Erin, Nathan, Libby, Neal, Greg, Jack and Molly; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kayla, Madelyn, Rhett, Marisa and Shane; sister, Barb (Mike) Reesman, brother, Dennis (Judy) Lois and sister-in-law, Gail Lois. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Gerald and sister-in-law Carol.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Charles School have been suggested.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, December 17, 2018 at 7 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 3:30 PM until 6:30 PM at CHURCH. Private inurnment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery.
