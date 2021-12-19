Janice E. Lott-Childers

January 18, 1963 – December 12, 2020

RACINE – Janice Eileen Lott-Childers, age 58, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Janice was born in Racine on January 18, 1963, to the late Jacob and Ida Mae (nee Marsh) Lott. She was a 1982 graduate of JI Case High School. Janice served our community as a devoted teacher with Headstart, retiring in 1998.

With profound faith, Janice was an active member of Midtown Church of Christ, where she was involved in community outreach by enhancing lives of the less fortunate with food and clothing. Among her interests, she enjoyed Bid Whist card club, bowling with the Pink Ladies, roller skating, darts, softball, going out to eat with friends & family, and “Turning Corners”. Above all, Janice was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Surviving are her children: Ronnie (LaQuita) Fisher Jr., Kendall (LaDonna Redmon) Lott and Brienna Taylor; 13 grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Homegoing services will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon in Midtown Church of Christ (1704 – 13th Street in Racine). Viewing will be in Midtown Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. In memory of Janice, offer a kind deed to someone in need. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

