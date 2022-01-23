April 22, 1936 - January 4, 2022

RACINE — Janice Diane Hillman, age 85, passed away January 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Racine April 22, 1936, daughter of the late Robert and Janice (nee: Cook) Ruston.

Diane was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, "Class of 1955". In her earlier years, she was employed at Ice Cream and Things. She had a flair for fashion, enjoyed hosting parties, playing tennis and time spent with her friends in bridge club.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Gary; sons: David Cannalte, Scott (Angie) Cannalte, Jamie (Maureen) Cannalte; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son Robbie and two granddaughters: Elisabeth and Melody.

Funeral Services celebrating Diane's life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM, Monday January 31, 2022. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Monday 10:00 AM until time of service. The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Diane's page, select service visitation, select livestream. Memorials to "FOCB" to support the Food for the Soul ministry which offers a weekly warm meal and other assistance to those in need have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to her caregivers at Parkview Gardens and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to