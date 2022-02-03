Janice Claire Clum (nee: Harig)

February 15, 1958—January 31, 2022

RACINE, WI—Janice Claire Clum, 63, passed away January 31, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital, following a valiant fight against cancer. She was surrounded by her three children and loving husband of 41 years.

Jan was born on February 15, 1958, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the third of seven children to Maurice and Lois (Tonning) Harig. Attending Catholic elementary and junior high school, she graduated from Union High School in 1976. After enrolling at Grand Valley State Colleges, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education in 1981. While working at McDonald’s on Alpine Avenue, Jan met a Swing Manager, Douglas Clum, who was enraptured by her. They married on July 26, 1980.

After her graduation from Grand Valley, she was recruited by Del Fritchen and Clarence Bianco to teach children here in Racine. She began her career teaching primary students with emotional disabilities at Wind Point Elementary School. In 1997, she obtained a Master’s in Early Education from UW-Whitewater and moved to teach 4K students with special needs. She taught at Garfield, Red Apple, Jerstad-Agerholm, Julian Thomas, Knapp, and Wadewitz Elementary Schools, with wonderful principals, education assistants and regular education teaching partners. She finished her career in the role of Early Education Coordinator, a job she couldn’t wait to get to each day. She worked right up to the week before her passing. Jan was the finest teacher any school system could wish for. She was dedicated to her students and their families, committed to the school district and the Racine community, and absolutely tireless in fulfilling her sense of responsibility to her job. She secured funding and implemented a music therapy program in her classroom. Additionally, she initiated the development, funding and distribution of the children’s book, “Alexis and Anthony Go to Kindergarten,” by Alexander and Molly McNeece, a school readiness book highlighting Racine landmarks that was distributed free to all of the community’s 4-year-olds. She touched so many lives, young and old, and her legacy will continue for years.

Jan was a board member and enthusiastic supporter of the Friendship Clubhouse, was an active member of Visioning a Greater Racine as well as many other community groups. She belonged to Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, where she was a member for nearly 30 years.

Along with teaching and her community work, Jan loved reading, music, dancing, knitting and cooking. She was a wonderful mother and “Ahma,” raising three remarkable children and doting on two beautiful grandchildren. Left to treasure the memories of her amazing life are her husband, Douglas Clum; their children: Rachel (Steve) Schiele, Suzanne (fiance Adam Mraz) Clum, 2nd Lt Robert (Carson Pulda) Clum USMC; and grandchildren: Elyse and Clayton Schiele. Jan is further survived by sister Learose (Tom) Ebels of Jenison, Michigan; brother-in-law Dr. Alan Havens of Greenville, Michigan; brother Troy (Mary) Harig of Spring Lake, Michigan; sisters: Mary Harig of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Sara Bittenbender of West Elgin, Illinois; and aunt Jan and uncle Robert Harig, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and finally, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues dear to her but too numerous to name. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, older sister Barbara Havens, nephew Jonathon Havens, and youngest brother Maurice “Marty” Harig.

Jan lived life joyously and fully. She had a sparkling smile, a wonderful laugh, and she and Doug had a wonderful life together. She is deeply loved, left us much too soon, and will be terribly missed.

Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home, 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. followed by a service at 6:00 p.m.

