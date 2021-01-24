1973—2021

Janette “Nettie” Hopkins, 47, of Marinette, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area.

She was born on July 28, 1973 in Racine, Wisconsin to Richard and Sandra (Harris) Hopkins. Nettie enjoyed watching videos, playing with her ball, attending and watching parades and holding her doll wherever she went.

Nettie is survived by her parents: Richard and Sandra; sister: Denise Norby of Racine, Wis.; brother: Richard (Christine) Hopkins Jr. of Racine, Wis.; niece and nephew: Ayla and Richard Hopkins III. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nettie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law: Brian Norby.

Per the family’s wishes, no services will be held. Anderson Diehm Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.