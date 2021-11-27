July 5, 1959—Nov. 21, 2021

CLEARWATER, FL—Janet Threasa Lewis (nee Bailey), loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister born July 5, 1959, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born in London, United Kingdom and moved to the United States when she was 11 years old. She was married to her husband Darwin Lewis for 35 years.

Janet studied accounting and art history at Augsburg University and received her MBA from University of St. Thomas. She worked as an Accountant up until her daughter was born, then she focused on being a full time mom. Janet was a devoted wife and mother. Janet supported her family and her husband’s career aspirations through many relocations by moving to as far as Canada and China.

She enjoyed painting, jewelry making, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Janet enjoyed the arts and museums and drew inspiration from her favorite artists like Vincent van Gogh. She enjoyed nature and spent time collecting and learning about different plants and flowers. Many times bringing them home to include in her many pieces of art work. She would also spend time at night looking to the stars and studying planets and constellations. Janet grew up by the water and continued that love by retiring to Florida by the beach where she could collect sea shells, walk, and listen to the waves. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Janet is survived by her loving husband; and daughter Samantha (David) Rockwood; two granddaughters: Stella Rockwood and Luna Rockwood; two sisters: Susan Bailey and Alison (Steven) Gouge; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten. She was preceded in death by her mother Maureen Bailey and father Peter Bailey.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST with reception to follow at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo, FL 33774. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet Lewis’ name may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

To view Janet Lewis’ Memorial Service Live Stream on Nov 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada), Join this Zoom Meeting