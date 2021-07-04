Jan. 18, 1941—June 26, 2021

MADISON—Janet (Rietveld) Fishbain, 80, of Madison passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 after a short battle with pneumonia at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born January 18, 1941 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Isaac and Elizabeth (Bardwick) Rietveld, Janet spent her youth on the family farm riding her horse, participating in 4H and spending time with her extended Rietveld family. After graduating from Bloom Township High School, Janet got her degree in English Education from Hope College in Holland, Michigan and her Master’s degree in English Literature from University of Colorado in Boulder. Done with school, Janet moved to Racine to start her teaching career at Horlick High School. While at Horlick, Janet met history teacher and football coach Jerome Fishbain and the two wed on June 18, 1966 at the Rietveld family farm.