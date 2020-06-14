Janet May (Olsen) Kizirnis
Janet May (Olsen) Kizirnis

September 20, 1945 – May 20, 2020

On Wed., May 20, 2020, Janet May (Olsen) Kizirnis of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at the age of 74.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Sigmund, her parents Claren and Dorothy, her step-father Donald Morrison, and her sister Kathie Troxell. She is survived by her three children, Nick, Leslie, and Jennifer, her grand-children Emily, Derek, Ethan, Lily, and Joey, and close friend Thomas Sanders.

