Janet Marie Parker

September 13, 1961—October 24, 2018
WATERFORD—Parker, Janet Marie (nee. Zwicke), age 57, of Waterford, passed away with her loving family by her side on October 24, 2018.
Janet was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ernest and Judith (nee. Kolvenbach) Zwicke on September 13, 1961. Janet grew up in the Milwaukee area and after graduating from Bay View High School in 1980 she continued her education, obtaining a BS degree from UW Stevens Point in Natural Resources in 1984. While attending college, Janet met Eric C. Parker and they were married April 22, 1985 at St. John the Devine Episcopal Church in Burlington.
She was a self-employed business owner of Parker Soil Evaluations in the 90’s and early 2000’s in addition to staying at home for her two children, Angela and Dustin during their formative years. She then worked as an Aid/Direct instructor for reading and comprehension at Waterford Graded Schools. In 2012 Janet received her Certified Registered Paralegal certificate and began a new career, most recently as a corporate Paralegal for Advicent Solutions in Milwaukee. Janet loved to downhill ski, swim in her pool with her grandson, and travel and camp with her family. Janet’s love for her family and grandson will continue to be felt.
Janet is survived by her loving parents, Ernest and Judith; her loving husband Eric, two children, Angela (Andrew) Van Sistine and Dustin (Sarah) Parker-Ford; grandchildren, Curtis Van Sistine and his future sibling; one brother, Ernest Zwicke Jr., along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Martin and brother Russell Zwicke.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 1:30PM to 3:45PM with the Memorial Service beginning at 4:00PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Janet’s family suggest memorials to Eric Parker to be distributed as per Janet’s wishes.
Family would like to thank the staff of Seasons Hospice in Waukesha for the loving care they gave Janet during this very difficult time.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.