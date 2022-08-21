Dec. 28, 1952 - Aug. 13, 2022

Janet Marie Barker, age 69, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. Janet was born in Racine, December 28, 1952, daughter of the late Alfonza Hayslett and Ruth Barker.

Janet was a graduate of William Horlick High School, "Class of 1972". She furthered her education earning her Nurses Aide certificate in 1970. She was employed at Lincoln Lutheran Nursing Home for 23 years until her retirement in 1993. Janet loved family and friends and you knew that by her giving gifts year-round and calling daily. She also enjoyed bingo and going to casinos.

She leaves to cherish two brothers: Milton (Lynn) Love, Kirk (Renae) Barker; two sisters: Vanessa Hasan, Joyce Barker; Aunt Ida Bea Martin; many cousins; nieces; nephews; too many to mention by name. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Joanne (Dennis) Jenkins; sister, Danna Barker Scott and her niece, LaMonya Day.

A Memorial Service celebrating Janet's life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, August 29, 2022, 2:00 PM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Monday at 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.

