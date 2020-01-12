Janet M. Swanton (nee: Heetfield)

RACINE – Janet M. Swanton, age 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday evening, January 6, 2020. Janet was born in St. Louis, MO on March 12, 1932, daughter of the late Delmar and Olivia (nee: O’Neil) Heetfield.

She was united in marriage to John H. Swanton. They shared 61 years together before John preceded her in death on October 20, 2012. She and her husband raised three children and owned and operated a Meineke Muffler Shop. In her spare time, Janet enjoyed music and traveling the world with her family. Above all, she will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.