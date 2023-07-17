Racine – Janet L. Iggulden, 86, passed away at her residence on July 12, 2023. She was born in Racine on May 31, 1937, daughter of the late Anthony and Lucille (nee: Helling) Valukas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 5:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:00am, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.