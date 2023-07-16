May 31, 1937 – July 12, 2023

Racine – Janet L. Iggulden, 86, passed away at her residence on July 12, 2023. She was born in Racine on May 31, 1937, daughter of the late Anthony and Lucille (nee: Helling) Valukas.

Janet was united in marriage to the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Iggulden, on May 15, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine.

In her younger years, Janet was an avid bowler and baseball player. She worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Kreul for many years. She enjoyed collecting giraffes, Santas, and spoons. She was a Cookie Mom when both of her girls were in Girl Scouts and was actively involved in guiding all 3 of her children toward college. She was a devoted Brewers and Packers fan, loved the lottery and game shows, and could often be found with a crossword or watching her soaps. Above all, she loved her family tremendously, and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Janet is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles “Chuck” Iggulden; children, Jennie (Burts) Compton; Roy (Emily Durbin) Iggulden; grandchildren, Beth Compton, Charlie Compton, Sam Compton, Wyatt Durbin Iggulden, Logan Durbin Iggulden; siblings, Lorraine Petersen, Gloria Valukas, Wayne (Cindy) Valukas; and other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Iggulden; brother, Charles Valukas; in-laws, Albert and Gertrude Iggulden; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Iggulden, Sister Pat Iggulden, Barbara Valukas, Shirley Jeffery; brothers-in-law, Calvin Petersen, and Mike Iggulden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 5:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:00am, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000