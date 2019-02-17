Janet Lee Andersen

January 13, 1943—February 14, 2019
RACINE—Janet Lee (nee: Halverson) Andersen, age 76, passed away peacefully at Racine Commons, surrounded with the love of her family, on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Janet was born in Mondovi, WI on January 13, 1943 to the late Orrin and Bernice (nee: Johnson) Halverson. Among her interests, she was a fan of country music, enjoyed socializing & coffee time with friends and was all about her family. She loved and cherished being together with her children, grandchildren, sisters & brother. Janet was so very proud of all of them.
Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Andersen; daughter, Kimberly Andersen; grandsons, Jason & Jordan Andersen; sister, Kay Halverson; brother, Gary (Pat) Halverson; former husband, Gilbert Andersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and extensive circle of friends. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Carol Berg.
Services celebrating Janet’s life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Samuelson officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30–11:00 am.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
