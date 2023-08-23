May 5, 1937—July 7, 2023

MEQUON—Janet L. Glaub (nee LeMahieu) found peace on July 7, 2023 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Wayne. Loving mother of Mark (Sheri), Bruce (Leah), David (Tien) and Karen (Bruce) Schuyler. Caring grandma of Konrad, Jared, Emily, Megan, Alex and Daniel. Dear sister of Sandy Hering, Peter (Peggy) LeMahieu, Pat (Eloise) LeMahieu, Sheila LeMahieu, Marcia (Jeff) Hildebrand and the late Terry LeMahieu.

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point from 1 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2 PM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Racine, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Racine Symphony Orchestra, or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.