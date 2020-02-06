Janet L Kurhajec
January 17th, 1924 — January 31, 2020

Janet L Kurhajec, loved by all as “Granny Squares”, passed away on January 31, 2020.

Janet was born to John and Anna (Nee. Dahlman) Mehltretter on January 17th, 1924 in Dousman, Wisconsin. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School and moved to Racine, where she met and married the love of her life Frank Kurhajec. Janet is survived by her children, John (Maureen) Kurhajec, Kathleen (Jerry) Grundhofer, Charles (Reva) Kurhajec, and Patricia Hansen; grandchildren Kari (Ray) Jones, Joseph (Tina) Kurhajec, Kelli (Brian) Maitland, Dylan Hansen, Lauren (Chris) Peterson, and Kimberly (Ted) Schulze; great grandchildren, Connor and Ryan Jones, Anna and Lily Kurhajec, Michaela Schulze and Charlie and Joan Peterson.

Special thanks to the staff at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie and Heartland hospice for taking such great care of mom.

In keeping with Janet’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

MILLER-REESMAN, KASUBOSKI, HAAS & DAHL FUNERAL HOME

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

